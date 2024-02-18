Dez Bryant hit an insane college basketball parlay

Dez Bryant made more than $50 million on the field during his NFL career, and the rich got richer over the weekend by way of an insane parlay.

Bryant on Saturday won more than $400,000 on a 13-leg college basketball parlay. The former Dallas Cowboys star risked $768.76 on the wager at +54215 odds. Bryant shared a screenshot of his betting slip after Nevada overcame an 11-point deficit to beat UNLV 69-66.

Cash out for what!!

What a lick X 🤑 pic.twitter.com/keiXtFoc6z — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 18, 2024

Bryant had the option to cash out and take roughly $80,000 midway through the Nevada-UNLV game. He chose to let it ride, and the decision paid off.

He later shared more proof and showed that he could have won over $1 million if not for losing one leg of a parlay on a separate ticket.

I should have hit a million and something if it wasn’t for Washington But Nevada came through on my other ticket https://t.co/QDD04Idqrx pic.twitter.com/hAZ5Up3kTK — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 18, 2024

Parlays like that are nearly impossible to win, but that is not the first one we have featured. We have no idea how many bets Bryant has placed over the years and how many he has lost, but that was a nice hit either way.