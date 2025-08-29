Dolphins coach placed on leave after being arrested

A member of the Miami Dolphins coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on Friday.

According to jail records that were obtained by Local 10 News in Miami, Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow was arrested on Friday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., following an alleged domestic violence incident. The 37-year-old was charged with battery for touching or striking a victim in a domestic incident.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

The Dolphins said in a statement that they are aware of the arrest and Crow has been placed on administrative leave.

Crow joined Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff in Miami as an outside linebackers coach last year. He was previously a defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-2023. Crow also spent some time as an assistant in college at Ohio State, Purdue and Baldwin Wallace University.

Crow played linebacker in college at Bowling Green, where he was initially a walk-on and later earned a scholarship.