Dolphins legend Mercury Morris dies – dead at 77

A prominent member of the Miami Dolphins’ famous 1972 undefeated team has died.

Former Dolphins running back Raheem “Mercury” Morris has died at the age of 77, according to the team.

“Beyond the field, Mercury was a devoted father, a loving brother, a loyal friend, and a pillar in the community,” Morris’ family wrote in a statement, via The Associate Press. “His presence extended far beyond football, as he touched the lives of many throughout his time in Miami.”

No cause of death was given.

Morris played in the NFL for eight seasons, the first seven of which were with the Dolphins. He was a key member of a talented Miami backfield that also featured Hall of Fame fullback Larry Csonka and Jim Kiick. Morris made the Pro Bowl each season from 1971-1973.

Morris’ best season came in 1972, which is the year the Dolphins went a perfect 14-0 and won the Super Bowl. He rushed for 1,000 yards and led the NFL with 12 rushing touchdowns that year. Morris averaged an NFL-best 6.4 yards per carry the following year while helping to lead the Dolphins to another Super Bowl title.

After his playing days ended, Morris had some legal trouble. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1982 for cocaine trafficking. Morris admitted to using cocaine but said he never sold the drug, and his conviction was overturned in 1986.

Morris was also well known for the way he celebrated each year when the last undefeated team in the NFL lost a game. He was particularly outspoken about the New England Patriots when they had a perfect regular season in 2007.