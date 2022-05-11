Dolphins trolled for posting Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill hype video

The Miami Dolphins shared a hype video this week to give fans a preview of their new dangerous weapon, but it did not exactly produce the effect they hoped it would.

The Dolphins shared a brief clip from practice on Tuesday that showed Tua Tagovailoa uncorking a deep pass to newly acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Tagovailoa appeared to put everything he had into the throw, but Hill had to almost stop in his tracks to wait for it to come down.

Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL. Tagovailoa is not exactly known for having a rocket arm. Some people have wondered if the former Alabama star will be able to deliver the deep ball to Hill the same way Patrick Mahomes did. Practice drills mean very little, but plenty of fans felt the “highlight” was a bad sign.

Hill is a pure playmaker. He can impact the game in many other ways besides catching deep passes, and he may have to do even more of that in Miami than he did in Kansas City.