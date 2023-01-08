 Skip to main content
D’Onta Foreman, Marcus Davenport ejected for throwing punches

January 8, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
D'Onta Foreman throws a punch at Marcus Davenport

Tempers flared during Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, and two players saw their 2022 season come to an early end because of it.

Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman and Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport got tangled up early in the second half. Davenport took a swipe at the side of Foreman’s helmet, and Foreman responded by punching Davenport with a closed fist. Flags flew and both players were ejected.

You can see the scrum below:

Both Carolina and New Orleans were eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 18, so that was a tough way for the year to end for Davenport and Foreman. Both players can probably expect a fine as they head into the offseason.

