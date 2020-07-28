Dont’a Hightower issues statement explaining opt-out decision

New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower is one of the bigger names to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, and he explained his decision on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on social media, Hightower called his choice “the best decision for my family,” and pledged to try to “lead and help” as much as possible despite not actually playing in games.

Hightower, a two-time Pro Bowler, started 15 of 16 games for the Patriots in 2019, tallying 71 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. He’s been a key part of the New England defense since he was drafted by the team in 2012.

Though he’s one of the bigger names, Hightower isn’t the only key member of the Patriots who has decided not to play in 2020.