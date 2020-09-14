Dontari Poe becomes first ever Cowboys player to kneel during national anthem

Dontari Poe kneeled during the national anthem before Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams game, which was a first.

Poe was the first Cowboys player to kneel during the anthem.

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Dontari Poe kneels during the national anthem. @NBCDFW @1053thefan pic.twitter.com/jcSv8pqTK9 — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) September 14, 2020

Poe, who was signed by Dallas in March, said in August that he planned to kneel.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed disappointment with national anthem protests in 2016 and was said to have had a rule against kneeling. His stance on the rule changed, though he continued to caution that there could be fan backlash over the gesture.