Drew Brees offers update after claims he was struck by lightning

The sports world was sent into a bit of a panic on Friday morning when a video circulated that claimed to show Drew Brees being struck by lightning. Fortunately, that did not happen.

The video, which appears to be a marketing ploy from online sportsbook PointsBet, shows Brees filming a commercial in a lightning storm when a bolt appears to hit right next to him. You can see the clip below:

Estrella de la @NFL @drewbrees fue impactado por un relámpago en el Catatumbo mientras grabábamos un comercial al sur del lago de Maracaibo. Pasó hace unas horas. Más información en breve… pic.twitter.com/b8PQdRpdtN — Rafael Hernández (@sincepto) December 2, 2022

Brees had tweeted earlier in the week that he was excited to be “flying to a top-secret location” to film a promo for PointsBet. After the lightning video went viral, PointsBet issued a statement saying they are aware of the Brees story and “will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours.”

We are aware of the media coverage regarding PointsBet brand ambassador Drew Brees. We are in communication with Brees' team and will continue to monitor events throughout the coming hours. At this stage we will not be making any further comment. — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 2, 2022

That may have also been part of the marketing ploy, because multiple NFL reporters were told Brees is fine.

I just texted Drew Brees. He said he's good and that he did not get struck by lightning. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 2, 2022

PointsBet recently launched a feature called “lightning bets,” which gives users the opportunity to quickly make in-game wagers. Brees later confirmed the hoax was created to promote that.

Drew Brees was NOT struck by lightning. It was all just a *bad* joke from PointsBet. pic.twitter.com/byAq0kOlw8 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) December 2, 2022

It is unclear if the entire video was fabricated or if a bolt actually hit near Brees and he got lucky. Either way, the former New Orleans Saints star is very much alive and was not struck by lightning.