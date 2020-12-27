Dwayne Haskins benched for Taylor Heinicke against Panthers

Dwayne Haskins kept his starting job for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers despite his latest off-field lapse, but the Washington quarterback did not make it through four quarters.

Haskins was benched midway through the fourth quarter in favor of former undrafted free agent and fourth-year veteran Taylor Heinicke.

Haskins completed 14-of-28 passes for 154 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also lost a fumble. Washington was playing without its best wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, but Haskins struggled out of the gate and was unable to get anything going offensively.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera stuck with Haskins this week even after the first-round pick was fined and stripped of his captainship for an off-field incident. Alex Smith has been out nursing a calf injury, so Washington really had no other option at quarterback.

With Haskins blowing yet another opportunity as Washington’s starter, you have to wonder if his tenure with the team is coming to an end. He was also benched for poor play earlier in the year. The former Ohio State star could be waived this offseason.