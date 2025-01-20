Eagles’ Darius Slay went viral for his quote about Matthew Stafford

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on Sunday shared the roller coaster of emotions he felt playing against his old teammate Matthew Stafford.

Slay and Stafford spent seven seasons together on the Detroit Lions. Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2020, while Stafford was shipped to the Los Angeles Rams a year later.

Slay’s Eagles bested Stafford’s Rams 28-22 on Sunday in their Divisional Round clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. While the Eagles’ defense managed to hold on for the victory, it was far from a pleasant experience for Slay.

When asked about facing Stafford, Slay described it as “fun” up until the Rams’ final two drives.

“It was fun as hell until he started trying me the last two drives,” admitted the Eagles cornerback, via Olivia Reiner of the Philly Inquirer. “Like god damn, Staff. Like, damn. Calm the f–k down. Like, s–t. I know you’ve been slinging this motherf—-r. Sling that motherf—-r somewhere else.”

With the Rams trailing 28-15 late in the fourth quarter, Stafford put his team on his back to try to mount a comeback. Stafford challenged Slay six times over LA’s final two drives and went 5/6 for 93 yards on his attempts with Slay as the primary defender.

The last one was an epic 37-yard sideline catch made by Puka Nacua that had Slay helplessly flailing.

Stafford went 26/44 for 324 yards with 2 touchdowns against the Eagles. But the Rams QB just did not have enough to complete the comeback, much to the delight of Slay and Eagles fans everywhere.