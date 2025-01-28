Eagles fan pulled disgusting move on Commanders fan

Philadelphia sports fans have long had a reputation for being passionate and more intense than your average fan base. The actions of some Eagles fans after the team’s win in the NFC Championship Game over the Washington Commanders on Sunday are making that reputation much worse.

A video has gone viral that shows several Eagles fans swarming around two Commanders fans who were walking away from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly after the game. Eagles fans were taunting the Commanders fans and recording them on video. The Commanders fans were just minding their business and trying to walk away despite being harassed. Then one Eagles fan reached to the top of one of the Commanders fans’ hats and snatched it off his head. The Commanders fan tried to get it back at first but then let it go after realizing what type of people he was dealing with.

You can see the interaction here.

People on social media were all over the Eagles fans for their poor behavior.

Pathetic. Hope guy who bullied the Commanders fan and stole his hat get's arrested. The guy that is filming needs to re-do Pre-Kinder. — BenHarries (@BenHarries) January 27, 2025

Worst fan base in American sports. — David OConnell (@packofboysdad) January 27, 2025

One of the most disgusting fan bases! Literally only reason I am rooting for the Chiefs! — Parlay Hub (@ParlaysHub) January 27, 2025

That is among the worst examples of the fan base. They are making all Eagles fans look bad with conduct like that.