 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 27, 2025

Eagles fan pulled disgusting move on Commanders fan

January 27, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

NFL Playoffs 2024Philadelphia Eagles fansWashington Commanders fans

Philadelphia sports fans have long had a reputation for being passionate and more intense than your average fan base. The actions of some Eagles fans after the team’s win in the NFC Championship Game over the Washington Commanders on Sunday are making that reputation much worse.

A video has gone viral that shows several Eagles fans swarming around two Commanders fans who were walking away from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly after the game. Eagles fans were taunting the Commanders fans and recording them on video. The Commanders fans were just minding their business and trying to walk away despite being harassed. Then one Eagles fan reached to the top of one of the Commanders fans’ hats and snatched it off his head. The Commanders fan tried to get it back at first but then let it go after realizing what type of people he was dealing with.

You can see the interaction here.

People on social media were all over the Eagles fans for their poor behavior.

That is among the worst examples of the fan base. They are making all Eagles fans look bad with conduct like that.