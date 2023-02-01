Eagles’ Josh Sills indicted on rape, kidnapping charges

A Philadelphia Eagles player has been indicted on some troubling charges less than two weeks before the team is set to play in Super Bowl LVII.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office and the Guernsey Count Sheriff’s office issued a press release on Wednesday announcing that Sills has been indicted by a Guernsey County grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping. The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in December 2019. Both charges are first-degree felonies.

The indictment states that “Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will” and that “the crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation,” according to Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas court on Feb. 16. The Super Bowl is in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12.

The Eagles issued a statement shortly after authorities announced the charges.

“The organization is aware of the legal matter involving Josh Sills. We have been in communication with the league office and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the statement read.

Sills, 25, was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State. He was a reserve player during his rookie season and appeared in just one game. He was active for both the Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game.