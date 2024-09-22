Eagles lose another key player to injury

The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but they lost another key player during the hard-fought victory.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit from defensive tackle Khristian Boyd during the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s 15-12 win over the Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Smith caught a pass over the middle and was fighting for extra yards when Boyd came torpedoing in with a hit that many felt should have drawn a flag.

Smith’s helmet flew off and he seemed dazed as he laid on the turf for several seconds:

DeVonta Smith takes a hard hit here. Had to be helped off the field. #PHIvsNO pic.twitter.com/akdfOneSfh — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) September 22, 2024

Smith was ruled out after the Eagles announced he was being evaluated for a concussion. That means he will now have to clear concussion protocol in order to have a chance of playing in Week 4.

Smith had 7 catches for 79 yards prior to exiting the game.

The Eagles were already shorthanded at wide receiver, as AJ Brown was inactive with a hamstring injury. Brown missed last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and Philly lost 22-21.

Brown should have a chance to return next week when the Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is a chance, however, that Philadelphia could be without both Brown and Smith. That would make life extremely difficult for them on offense.