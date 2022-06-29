 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 28, 2022

Eli Manning reveals result of his attempt at old Giants’ conditioning test

June 28, 2022
by Alex Evans
Eli Manning in a coat and tie

Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the Walter Payton man of the year press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Manning was never known for his speed during his playing days, and that apparently remains the case for the former New York Giants quarterback in retirement.

Manning shared via Twitter Tuesday that he decided to try out a conditioning test from his time with the Giants. The test consists of running 10 half gassers (running from sideline to sideline and back), in 18 seconds or less. But it did not go according to plan.

“So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today. 10 half gassers( run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds,” Manning wrote. “I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking?Moron!!”

That type of conditioning is brutal for a 41-year-old former player, let alone an NFL athlete in their prime.

Speed was never a word associated with Manning’s game during his 16-year career. He only ran for seven touchdowns and 567 yards on 315 carries in 236 regular-season games. The longest runs of his career were 18-yard rushes in 2007, 2014 and 2015. The two-time Super Bowl champion ran a 4.92 40-yard dash prior to getting drafted. In comparison, Peyton Manning ran a 4.80 40-yard dash, while Drew Brees ran his in 4.83 seconds.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus