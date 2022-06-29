Eli Manning reveals result of his attempt at old Giants’ conditioning test

Eli Manning was never known for his speed during his playing days, and that apparently remains the case for the former New York Giants quarterback in retirement.

Manning shared via Twitter Tuesday that he decided to try out a conditioning test from his time with the Giants. The test consists of running 10 half gassers (running from sideline to sideline and back), in 18 seconds or less. But it did not go according to plan.

“So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today. 10 half gassers( run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds,” Manning wrote. “I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking?Moron!!”

So I thought it would be a good idea to try our old conditioning test for the Giants today. 10 half gassers( run sideline to sideline and back) in 18 seconds. I almost made 9 before I pulled my hammy. What was I thinking?Moron!! — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 28, 2022

That type of conditioning is brutal for a 41-year-old former player, let alone an NFL athlete in their prime.

Speed was never a word associated with Manning’s game during his 16-year career. He only ran for seven touchdowns and 567 yards on 315 carries in 236 regular-season games. The longest runs of his career were 18-yard rushes in 2007, 2014 and 2015. The two-time Super Bowl champion ran a 4.92 40-yard dash prior to getting drafted. In comparison, Peyton Manning ran a 4.80 40-yard dash, while Drew Brees ran his in 4.83 seconds.