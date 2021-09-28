 Skip to main content
Eli Manning goes viral for mimicking Dak Prescott hip dance like Shakira

September 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Eli Manning went viral on Monday night for mimicking Dak Prescott’s pregame hip routine.

Prescott has drawn attention in the past for the way he loosens his hips prior to games (videos here).

Eli tried to mimic Prescott’s hip routine during his telecast with brother Peyton on ESPN2 during the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game. Here is the video:

Of course, Peyton had to zing his brother with a great line.

“Your boys medium jeans are kinda keeping you from really kinda getting turned,” Peyton joked with Eli.

Eli actually delivered a very good rendition of Dak’s dance. How do you think it compares to Ezekiel Elliott’s version of it?

