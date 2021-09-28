Eli Manning goes viral for mimicking Dak Prescott hip dance like Shakira

Eli Manning went viral on Monday night for mimicking Dak Prescott’s pregame hip routine.

Prescott has drawn attention in the past for the way he loosens his hips prior to games (videos here).

Eli tried to mimic Prescott’s hip routine during his telecast with brother Peyton on ESPN2 during the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game. Here is the video:

"These hips don't lie. I'm like Shakira." – Eli Manning Peyton: "Your boys medium jeans are keeping you from getting torque."pic.twitter.com/alrStjfr34 — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) September 28, 2021

Of course, Peyton had to zing his brother with a great line.

“Your boys medium jeans are kinda keeping you from really kinda getting turned,” Peyton joked with Eli.

Eli actually delivered a very good rendition of Dak’s dance. How do you think it compares to Ezekiel Elliott’s version of it?