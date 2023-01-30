 Skip to main content
Empire State Building confuses everyone with bizarre move

January 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
The Empire State Building lit up

The Empire State Building left sports fans confused with a bizarre move they pulled on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championsip Game to advance to the Super Bowl. Eagles fans around the city of Philadelphia and elsewhere were elated. They climbed up street poles to celebrate the win.

That’s about what you would expect.

But what made no sense was seeing the Empire State Building join in on the celebration.

A Twitter account for the 102-story Midtown Manhattan building said they were celebrating the Eagles’ win by lighting up the building in green and white colors.

“Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the account said.

Something isn’t adding up here.

The Empire State Building is a New York landmark, not a Philadelphia one. New York and Philly sports teams are rivals. They don’t cross-celebrate each others’ wins.

What the heck is going on?

