ESPN adds future Hall of Famer to ‘Monday Night Countdown’ team

September 7, 2022
by Larry Brown

Monday Night Countdown set

ESPN has added another analyst to their “Monday Night Countdown” team.

Larry Fitzgerald revealed over Twitter Wednesday that he has been hired by ESPN to serve as a member of the Monday night team. Fitzgerald will appear numerous times throughout the season as a studio analyst.

Unlike Steve Young, Booger McFarland and Robert Griffin III, who will be part of the on-site team, Fitzgerald will be one of the studio analysts most of the time. He will have a role similar to Alex Smith, where they appear multiple times.

Fitzgerald will be in Seattle for the Week 1 Monday night game between the Seahawks and Broncos.

Fitzgerald, 39, played in the NFL from 2004-2020. He spent his entire career with the Cardinals, leading the NFL in catches and touchdowns twice apiece. He made 12 Pro Bowls during his career.

