ESPN analyst to get second interview for Steelers GM job?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will ramp up their search for a new general manager now that Kevin Colbert has officially retired, and it sounds like a prominent ESPN analyst remains on their short list of candidates.

Riddick, a Pennsylvania native and Pittsburgh alum, served as the commencement speak for this year’s graduating class at his alma mater on Sunday. He spoke with the media after the event and was asked for his thoughts on the Steelers’ draft class. Riddick described it as “great” but chose his words carefully because he did not want anyone saying, “Ah, look at him, I see what he’s trying to do.”

By that, Riddick meant trying to land the Steelers’ GM job. He already interviewed with the team in earl March, and it seems like he has a good chance of getting a second interview. He would not comment on that, either, but he was not shy in expressing how much he wants the job.

“I can’t say very much,” Riddick said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette. “Simply because this is something that it needs to play itself out. Obviously, everyone knows what my connection is to [Pitt] and this city — what that would mean for me, what that would mean for my family and how it would be kind of like a full-circle moment for me.

Riddick added that he understands there are “a lot of good candidates” and that his connection to Pittsburgh will not change no matter what.

If Riddick were out of the running, he would probably know it by now. The 53-year-old has no prior GM experience, but he has worked in NFL front offices. He was the director of pro personnel with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. Riddick began with the Eagles as a scout in 2008 and was with the team until 2013. He worked in Washington’s front office prior to that.

Riddick was an analyst in ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth the past two seasons. Troy Aikman is taking over that role alongside Joe Buck next season. That would probably make it even easier for Riddick to make ESPN if the Steelers want him to.