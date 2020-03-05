Report: ESPN could offer Peyton Manning $20 million

ESPN is not messing around in its pursuit of an upgrade to the “Monday Night Football” booth.

ESPN made a run at Tony Romo, who ended up re-signing with CBS for a reported $17 million per year. In response, ESPN is said to be dreaming of an Al Michaels/Peyton Manning duo for “Monday Night Football.”

Manning has turned ESPN down twice in the past, but Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy says the network is now prepared to top the Romo deal and offer Manning $18-$20 million.

Manning has an existing relationship with ESPN, hosting “Peyton’s Places” for ESPN+, which could help their efforts to sign him. Manning reportedly had more interest in potentially running or owning a team, but this type of money might persuade him to go into broadcasting.

Not only would Manning likely improve the quality of the MNF telecast, but he would also help bring more credibility for ESPN’s product. That’s a big factor considering ESPN’s contract with the league is ending after 2021, and the network is hoping to position itself for potentially more attractive games, and perhaps a Super Bowl.