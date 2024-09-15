Evan Engram out Week 2 after suffering injury in pregame warmups

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after he suffered an injury during pregame warmups.

Engram was not on the injury report and was active in Week 2, but the Jaguars announced roughly an hour before kickoff that he suffered a hamstring injury while going through his pregame routine.

TE Evan Engram sustained a hamstring injury in pregame warmups and has been ruled out for today's game. — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) September 15, 2024

The severity of the injury is not yet known, but it obviously is not a good sign that Engram was ruled out.

Engram had a surprisingly quiet game in Jacksonville’s 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. The veteran finished with one 1 catch for 4 yards.

Engram appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars the past two seasons. He had a career-high 114 catches for 963 yards and 4 touchdowns last year.