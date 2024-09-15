 Skip to main content
Evan Engram out Week 2 after suffering injury in pregame warmups

September 15, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Evan Engram at a press conference

Jul 27, 2023; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) speaks during a press conference after training camp at Miller Electric Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after he suffered an injury during pregame warmups.

Engram was not on the injury report and was active in Week 2, but the Jaguars announced roughly an hour before kickoff that he suffered a hamstring injury while going through his pregame routine.

The severity of the injury is not yet known, but it obviously is not a good sign that Engram was ruled out.

Engram had a surprisingly quiet game in Jacksonville’s 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins last week. The veteran finished with one 1 catch for 4 yards.

Engram appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars the past two seasons. He had a career-high 114 catches for 963 yards and 4 touchdowns last year.

