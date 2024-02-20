Everyone made the same joke about Rams’ latest hire

The Los Angeles Rams’ latest hire sounds awfully familiar to California sports fans.

The Rams announced on Tuesday several new additions to Sean McVay’s coaching staff for the 2024 season. One name that really stood out was the Rams’ new assistant special teams coach — Chili Davis.

While the Rams’ hire is a different guy with the same name, the move led to everyone joking on social media that the Rams had actually hired former MLB All-Star and World Series champion Chili Davis.

Chili Davis has been named the Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coordinator.* ⚾️3x World Series champ (1991, 1998-99)

⚾️3x All-Star

⚾️350 home runs

⚾️1,372 RBI *different Chili Davis pic.twitter.com/BTYcSQu6eq https://t.co/E5hlte0iql — Twins Dingers (@TwinsDingers) February 20, 2024

I'm just going to assume it's the same Chili Davis and there's nothing anybody can do to stop me. https://t.co/SzXghBNdDx — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) February 20, 2024

Chili Davis? Oh no, the Rams aren't gonna hit for any power this year. https://t.co/t37lLtzpuz — Sean Holland (@sth85) February 20, 2024

Chili Davis, Kent Hrbek, and Kirby Puckett were a great trio for the 91 Twins… Nice to see Chili get a shot in the NFL — Johnny Lawrence (@Johnny_l77) February 20, 2024

The MLB Chili Davis, now 64, played in California for many years, making All-Star teams with both the San Francisco Giants and the then-California Angels. He also won three World Series titles (in 1991 with the Minnesota Twins and in 1998-99 with the New York Yankees).

As for the Rams’ Chili Davis, he brings over a decade of college football coaching experience. He most recently served as special team quality control coach for Kansas State University after spending time at Campbell (his alma mater), Louisiana Tech, Fordham, New Mexico State, Washington, as well as Florida A&M.

It is very possible that the Rams’ Chili Davis was named after the MLB Chili Davis, who had his heyday back in the 1980s and 1990s. But for now, the Rams’ Chili Davis will be the latest NFL figure trying to escape from the shadow of a famous namesake.