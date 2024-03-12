Everyone made the same joke about Steelers’ latest signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new punter, and many people are convinced they have seen him in a Netflix special before.

Former Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston agreed to a deal with the Steelers on Monday. Some would say Cameron Johnston is just the veteran’s NFL name, however, and that he is actually famous actor and comedian Bill Burr.

After Johnston agreed to a deal with the Steelers, everyone made the same joke about how much he looks like Burr.

There is actually no way this isn’t Bill Burr. I’ll never be convinced otherwise. https://t.co/tM8wrafmKY — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) March 12, 2024

Th Steelers new punter: Bill Burr pic.twitter.com/LPoOayDbSn — Donny Football (@DonChed54) March 11, 2024

For those who are wondering, Burr is well aware that he has an NFL doppelgänger. During an appearance on ESPN’s “ManningCast” two years ago, Burr was asked if he is the punter for the Texans. He joked that Johnston is “manlier than I am.”

The resemblance is certainly uncanny.

Johnston is set to make $9 million over three seasons with the Steelers. If that doesn’t work out for him, he could probably play Burr’s double in a movie or something.