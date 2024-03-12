 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, March 12, 2024

Everyone made the same joke about Steelers’ latest signing

March 12, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Pittsburgh Steelers helmet

Aug 19, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new punter, and many people are convinced they have seen him in a Netflix special before.

Former Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston agreed to a deal with the Steelers on Monday. Some would say Cameron Johnston is just the veteran’s NFL name, however, and that he is actually famous actor and comedian Bill Burr.

After Johnston agreed to a deal with the Steelers, everyone made the same joke about how much he looks like Burr.

For those who are wondering, Burr is well aware that he has an NFL doppelgänger. During an appearance on ESPN’s “ManningCast” two years ago, Burr was asked if he is the punter for the Texans. He joked that Johnston is “manlier than I am.”

The resemblance is certainly uncanny.

Johnston is set to make $9 million over three seasons with the Steelers. If that doesn’t work out for him, he could probably play Burr’s double in a movie or something.

Article Tags

Cameron JohnsonPittsburgh Steelers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus