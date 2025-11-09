Ex-NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue dies at 84

Former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue has died, his family announced on Sunday.

Tagliabue died on Sunday morning at the age of 84. The cause of death is believed to be heart failure complicated by Parkinson’s disease.

Tagliabue severed as commissioner of the NFL for 17 years from 1989 through 2006, when current commissioner Roger Goodell took over. Goodell issued a statement on Sunday paying tribute to his predecessor.

“Throughout his decades-long leadership on behalf of the NFL, first as outside counsel and then during a powerful 17-year tenure as commissioner, Paul served with integrity, passion and an unwavering conviction to do what was best for the league,” Goodell wrote. “Paul was the ultimate steward of the game — tall in stature, humble in presence and decisive in his loyalty to the NFL.

"He viewed every challenge and opportunity through the lens of what was best for the greater good, a principle he inherited from Pete Rozelle and passed on to me."

Tagliabue oversaw a tremendous period of growth for The NFL. The league expanded from 28 to 32 teams while he was commissioner. Several teams built new stadiums or began building them during Tagliabue’s 17-year tenure. Free agency and the salary cap were also introduced under Tagliabue.

The relationship between the NFL and NFL Players Association greatly improved under Tagliabue, and there were no labor stoppages when he was commissioner.

Tagliabue has received much of the credit for the unprecedented success that the modern NFL has enjoyed. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2020.