Extent of Chris Godwin’s latest injury revealed

September 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Chris Godwin was surprisingly active on Sunday night, but he exited his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys with yet another injury. However, it sounds like things are looking OK on the injury front for the receiver.

Godwin suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 last season and spent the offseason rehabbing the injury. Many people did not expect him to play in Week 1, but he had 3 catches for 35 yards before exiting in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Godwin suffered a hamstring strain and is expected to miss a few weeks.

The Bucs’ offense did not look explosive against Dallas, as they only scored one touchdown and mostly settled for field goals (Ryan Succop went 4/5 on his kicks). Mike Evans caught the lone touchdown on a fade in the end zone. Tampa Bay seemed to miss Rob Gronkowski’s dominant presence in the red zone.

Julio Jones, who caught 3 passes for 69 yards in his Bucs debut, will likely see more targets, as will Russell Gage, so long as Godwin is out.

