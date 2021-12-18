 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 18, 2021

Ezekiel Elliott, La’el Collins fined for incident with Washington

December 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ezekiel Elliott

A pair of Dallas Cowboys players will pay the price for defending quarterback Dak Prescott last Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and offensive lineman La’el Collins were both fined $10,300 for their actions in a scrum following a hit on Prescott, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Collins and Elliott were upset over an incident in which Prescott appeared to be heading out of bounds and giving himself up, but Washington’s William Bradley-King hit the quarterback anyway. Collins in particular rushed to the scene and threw a few punches, resulting in his ejection.

Based on what coach Mike McCarthy said, Collins and Elliott probably won’t be in the doghouse because of these fines. If anything, they probably came out of the incident better off in McCarthy’s eyes.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus