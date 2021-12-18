Ezekiel Elliott, La’el Collins fined for incident with Washington

A pair of Dallas Cowboys players will pay the price for defending quarterback Dak Prescott last Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and offensive lineman La’el Collins were both fined $10,300 for their actions in a scrum following a hit on Prescott, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The NFL fined #Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and OL La'el Collins $10,300 each for unnecessary roughness in a scrum following a hit on Dak Prescott last week against Washington. Collins threw punches and was ejected. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 18, 2021

Collins and Elliott were upset over an incident in which Prescott appeared to be heading out of bounds and giving himself up, but Washington’s William Bradley-King hit the quarterback anyway. Collins in particular rushed to the scene and threw a few punches, resulting in his ejection.

Based on what coach Mike McCarthy said, Collins and Elliott probably won’t be in the doghouse because of these fines. If anything, they probably came out of the incident better off in McCarthy’s eyes.