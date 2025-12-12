Fans felt the fix was in after controversial fumble ruling late in ‘TNF’ game

Several fans were left scratching their heads over a questionable fumble recovery ruling made late in Thursday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons trailed the Buccaneers 28-26 with about five minutes left at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Facing 2nd-and-10 just outside the red zone, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins found wide receiver Darnell Mooney in motion near the first-down marker.

Mooney got mobbed by several Buccaneers defenders and ended up fumbling near the 10. Despite a sea of Tampa Bay players surrounding the loose pigskin during the play, referees somehow ruled it Atlanta’s ball.

The NFL posted a snapshot of the play showing six Buccaneers defenders ready to pounce on the ball as Mooney lay helpless on the ground.

The Falcons recovered this fumble

The Prime broadcast failed to capture a conclusive angle that clearly showed who recovered the fumble. The referees eventually ruled it Atlanta’s ball, allowing the Falcons to score a critical touchdown.

Somehow the Buccaneers did not recover this fumble…

Some fans questioned the ruling, with many calling the game rigged as a result.

NFL is Rigged! Did They Just Rig this Fumble Recover by the Buccaneers? pic.twitter.com/7fnRnhEn2S — Vic Monte (@TheVicMonte) December 12, 2025

Can someone explain how the bucs got a fumble recover on The falcons and the refs randomly call it was a “tie” so Falcons still get poss? is no one going to question that? My entire life a fumble at the bottom of a pile was about WHO COMES UP with it. Bucs get it but it’s a tie? — aaron maze (@SportsRRigged) December 12, 2025

NFL is fixed I just watched a fumble from the falcons and all tampa all over the ball and somehow the Falcons came up with the ball — Rev. Steve Mac (@Mackjack7777) December 12, 2025

NFL is so rigged how is that Atlanta ball on the fumble — Chan (@ChantanamoBay) December 12, 2025

The Buccaneers would have been in a prime position for the victory had the fumble ruling been in their favor. The home team would have had a 28-20 lead and possession late in a game that was crucial for their playoff hopes.

Instead, the Falcons escaped with the fumble recovery and the 29-28 win. The ruling may have been karmic justice after Atlanta was burned by another questionable call earlier in the game.