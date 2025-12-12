Larry Brown Sports

Fans felt the fix was in after controversial fumble ruling late in ‘TNF’ game

Buccaneers players trying to recover a Falcons fumble

Several fans were left scratching their heads over a questionable fumble recovery ruling made late in Thursday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons trailed the Buccaneers 28-26 with about five minutes left at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Facing 2nd-and-10 just outside the red zone, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins found wide receiver Darnell Mooney in motion near the first-down marker.

Mooney got mobbed by several Buccaneers defenders and ended up fumbling near the 10. Despite a sea of Tampa Bay players surrounding the loose pigskin during the play, referees somehow ruled it Atlanta’s ball.

The NFL posted a snapshot of the play showing six Buccaneers defenders ready to pounce on the ball as Mooney lay helpless on the ground.

The Prime broadcast failed to capture a conclusive angle that clearly showed who recovered the fumble. The referees eventually ruled it Atlanta’s ball, allowing the Falcons to score a critical touchdown.

Some fans questioned the ruling, with many calling the game rigged as a result.

The Buccaneers would have been in a prime position for the victory had the fumble ruling been in their favor. The home team would have had a 28-20 lead and possession late in a game that was crucial for their playoff hopes.

Instead, the Falcons escaped with the fumble recovery and the 29-28 win. The ruling may have been karmic justice after Atlanta was burned by another questionable call earlier in the game.

