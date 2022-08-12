Falcons 1st-round pick leaves preseason game with apparent knee injury

Atlanta Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London left Friday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions with a knee injury.

The Falcons announced on Twitter that London, who sustained the injury during the first quarter, would not return to the game.

Drake London has a knee injury and will not return. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 12, 2022

Luckily for Falcons fans, The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported that the injury may not be too serious. According to Kendall, team trainers were looking at London’s knee after he snagged his first professional catch. He also said that the 21-year-old was probably not going to play too much longer regardless of the injury.

Falcons rookie WR Drake London (No. 8 pick) will not return to game. Trainers were looking at his knee after his first professional catch, a 24-yard grab against the Lions. The injury didn't appear (from the TV) to be serious, and London likely wasn't going to play much anyway. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) August 12, 2022

Here is video of London’s 24-yard catch on a pass from quarterback Marcus Mariota. London caught the ball in stride near the Atlanta 33-yard line, and was eventually tackled out of bounds around the 45-yard line.

London was the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and the first receiver selected.

The Falcons do not want to lose London for a significant amount of time, especially with Calvin Ridley suspended for the season for betting on NFL games.

In 2021, London had 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games for USC. He was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. In three college seasons, London had 160 catches for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns.