Fan’s great observation about Cleveland Browns’ logo goes viral

One fan’s observation about the Cleveland Browns’ logo went viral over the weekend.

The Browns played the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. The game was on Christmas and drew tons of viewers, including many casual fans. Leave it to those casual fans to make an observation so few of the rest of us would see.

Here’s the observation: “My parents thought the #browns logo was a rabbit pushing a grocery cart and now I can’t unsee it,” the fan wrote.

My parents thought the #browns logo was a rabbit pushing a grocery cart and now I can’t unsee it. pic.twitter.com/afUmn8z8X6 — Alex Klingelhoeffer (@okccfacfp) December 25, 2021

No actually NFL fan would come up with that, because we all know the Browns’ logo is their helmet. But now that they mention it, sure, I do see it. But it looks more to me like a rabbit pushing a walker or chair rather than a grocery cart. Still, that’s a great observation and very funny.