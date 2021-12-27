 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 26, 2021

Fan’s great observation about Cleveland Browns’ logo goes viral

December 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

the cleveland Browns logo on screen

One fan’s observation about the Cleveland Browns’ logo went viral over the weekend.

The Browns played the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. The game was on Christmas and drew tons of viewers, including many casual fans. Leave it to those casual fans to make an observation so few of the rest of us would see.

Here’s the observation: “My parents thought the #browns logo was a rabbit pushing a grocery cart and now I can’t unsee it,” the fan wrote.

No actually NFL fan would come up with that, because we all know the Browns’ logo is their helmet. But now that they mention it, sure, I do see it. But it looks more to me like a rabbit pushing a walker or chair rather than a grocery cart. Still, that’s a great observation and very funny.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus