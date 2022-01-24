 Skip to main content
Fans loved Al Michaels’ call at end of Bucs-Rams playoff game

January 23, 2022
by Larry Brown

Al Michaels in a suit and tie

The ending to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams playoff game on Sunday was wild, and there was nobody better to have on the call than Al Michaels.

The Rams blew a 27-3 third quarter lead against the Bucs before eventually prevailing 30-27 on a field goal to win the game. Before the Rams kicked the winning field goal as time expired, Tampa Bay actually had tied the game with 42 seconds left.

After Leonard Fournette scored a touchdown to make it 27-26, Michaels delivered a great line.

“This is officially lunacy,” Michaels said while calling the game for NBC.

Fans and media members alike thought Michaels captured the sentiment perfectly.

Yep, that is why Michaels gets paid the big bucks. The 77-year-old broadcaster is actually expected to switch networks soon and move to Amazon.

Photo: Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

