Fans loved Al Michaels’ call at end of Bucs-Rams playoff game

The ending to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Los Angeles Rams playoff game on Sunday was wild, and there was nobody better to have on the call than Al Michaels.

The Rams blew a 27-3 third quarter lead against the Bucs before eventually prevailing 30-27 on a field goal to win the game. Before the Rams kicked the winning field goal as time expired, Tampa Bay actually had tied the game with 42 seconds left.

After Leonard Fournette scored a touchdown to make it 27-26, Michaels delivered a great line.

“This is officially lunacy,” Michaels said while calling the game for NBC.

Fans and media members alike thought Michaels captured the sentiment perfectly.

“THIS IS OFFICIALLY LUNACY”. Truuuuuuuuuue, Al Michaels — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) January 23, 2022

“This is officially lunacy” SO GOOD from Al Michaels! — Jenny Taft (@JennyTaft) January 23, 2022

Al Michaels nailed it. Lunacy. — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) January 23, 2022

Al Michaels with the quote of the game: “This is officially lunacy”. — Lee Plenty (@YaaaaaaHeyyyy) January 23, 2022

Al Michaels: "This is officially, lunacy." Right up there with "Do you believe in miracles?" — Matt Bilinsky (@mattbilinsky) January 23, 2022

Michaels in an understated tone: “This is officially lunacy.” Yes, it is Al. Yes, it is. — Kevin Martinez (@Kevin_Martinez) January 23, 2022

Yep, that is why Michaels gets paid the big bucks. The 77-year-old broadcaster is actually expected to switch networks soon and move to Amazon.

Photo: Aug 26, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Network television commentator Al Michaels before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports