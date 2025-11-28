Fans were all-in on Joe Burrow’s message during ‘TNF’ game against Ravens

Joe Burrow won over a lot of fans with his simple message during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Thursday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

For just the third time this season, Burrow took the field for the Week 13 clash at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. A toe injury suffered in Week 2 kept him on the sidelines for most of the year.

Before the game, Burrow was asked why he was returning despite the 3-8 Bengals having next to no shot at making the playoffs. The LSU product did not need an elaborate answer to explain why.

“We’re getting paid a lot of money to play a kid’s game,” Burrow told NBC’s Melissa Stark. “I love playing. I just want to put on a show for the fans, be out there with my guys, go out there and play well.”

On paper, Burrow no longer has much to play for. But as a competitor and lover of the sport, the Bengals star wanted nothing more than to play out the rest of what feels like a lost season. Fans were loving his response.

Guy is pretty impossible not to like, go ball Joe — Unbiased Mets Fan (@TheMetsX) November 28, 2025

Simple answer but he’s right – Burrow always plays like he owes the fans a show. Not many QBs lean into that mindset, especially late in the season. — Ghodakiya Ankur (@Ghodakiya_Ankur) November 28, 2025

Joe Burrow gets it. Play hard, have fun, give fans a show. — skrptd (@iamskrptd) November 28, 2025

The Bengals tried to stay competitive by making a midseason trade for Joe Flacco. However, the elder Joe was unable to keep the team afloat long enough for the younger Joe to fight for a playoff spot.

Bengals fans may no longer be holding out hope for a postseason push, but they can at least be thankful for a healthy and motivated Joe Burrow.