Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend

Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp.

The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.

Streveler rallied the Jets to win all three of their games.

#Jets QB Chris Streveler in the preseason: Game 1: 6/9, 62 yards, 2 TDs –including game-winner with 16 seconds left. Game 2: 8/11. 119 yards, 1 TD — came in when Jets were down 16-3 and won the game. Game 3: 10/13, 96 yards, 2 TDs – including game-winner with 22 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/xbNovBWvqx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2022

Chris Streveler in three preseason games: 🔥 277 passing yards

🔥 72.7 completion percentage

🔥 5 TDs

🔥 120.9 passer rating 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/b31RWTn6Jm — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 28, 2022

The Jets will be keeping Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White on their roster at quarterback. Fans were unhappy they couldn’t make room for Streveler.

Idc what Mike White did last year he didn’t deserve to be on this roster over Streveler this year. He got outplayed all camp and in the preseason. — Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) August 30, 2022

Streveler played better than White… it’s a shame sometimes positions are handed out before camp — J. Gray (@JGrayJets) August 29, 2022

Me listening to JD telling me why he cut Chris Streveler. https://t.co/oPGv17hlT6 — Seth The Business Broker (@sethsvillage) August 30, 2022

The only logical explanation for keeping White over Streveler is continuity in the QB room for Zach. Streveler absolutely deserved a roster spot and it's sad they didn't go with the more fun option who they could use in short yardage situations — Stephen Zantz (@szantz) August 29, 2022

There wasn’t much more that Streveler could have done to help his case. Even Jets head coach Robert Saleh recognized that.

Streveler had “one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football,” Saleh says. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 28, 2022

Streveler played college ball at Minnesota and later South Dakota. He spent time in the CFL with Winnipeg, serving as a dual-threat quarterback. The 27-year-old saw some brief action with the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021.