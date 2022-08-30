 Skip to main content
Fans bummed after Jets cut preseason legend

August 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

Chris Streveler talks

Chris Streveler had an excellent preseason for the New York Jets, but that wasn’t enough for him to make the team’s roster following training camp.

The Jets have plans to cut Streveler, who had been brilliant in the preseason. Streveler was competing at the quarterback position and passed for 277 yards, 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in three preseason games.

Streveler rallied the Jets to win all three of their games.

The Jets will be keeping Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White on their roster at quarterback. Fans were unhappy they couldn’t make room for Streveler.

There wasn’t much more that Streveler could have done to help his case. Even Jets head coach Robert Saleh recognized that.

Streveler played college ball at Minnesota and later South Dakota. He spent time in the CFL with Winnipeg, serving as a dual-threat quarterback. The 27-year-old saw some brief action with the Cardinals in 2020 and 2021.

