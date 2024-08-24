Fans can’t believe CFL’s crazy field goal rule

The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders, 20-19, in a CFL clash on Friday night. However, the manner in which Toronto walked off as time expired has left American football fans stunned.

With 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, Argonauts kicker Lirim Hajrullahu drilled a 50-yard field goal to tie the game at 19. After forcing a punt, Toronto got the ball back in good field position with 20 seconds left on the clock. A few short plays later, Hajrullahu lined up again, this time for the game-winner from 40 yards out.

Hajrullahu kick sailed wide left and then…the celebration was on?

TRENDING: The Canadian Football League has a CRAZY RULE Missed field goal that goes through the end-zone is a point. If it is a tie game a missed field goal can WIN THE GAME FOR YOU. 🤯🤯🤯 THAT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT

Under CFL rules, this is called a “rouge.” If the kicking team boots a field goal attempt out of the back of the endzone, even if it’s wide of the uprights, they are awarded one point.

On Friday night, that meant a rouge walk off victory for the Argonauts.

“What in the participation trophy?” one fan posted on X.

“Kick them out of NAFTA right now,” another X user wrote.

But fans of the CFL were quick to defend the rule, pointing out that it has been adapted by the CFL, Gaelic football and Aussie Rules from the early 19th century Eton Field Game. The NFL is one of the few leagues that doesn’t use the “rouge rule.”

“Anyone who hates the rouge does not know ball. We need more rouges, not fewer. Put it in the NFL,” an X user wrote.

Winning by failing is an interesting quirk and while CFL fans can be respected for their stance, they can also keep that rule up North.