Fans clowned Spencer Rattler, Saints with the same joke after shutout loss to Packers

December 23, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Spencer Rattler smiling

Nov 5, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) watches from the sideline during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints may want to keep their unorthodox practice sessions a secret next time around.

The Saints went viral on social media Saturday when quarterback Rattler revealed that the QB room had held meetings inside their team facility cafeteria’s walk-in freezer. The goal was to simulate the cold weather for Monday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The outside-of-the-box training method did not seem to work at all for New Orleans once Monday’s game kicked off. The Saints were held scoreless in a 34-0 drubbing by the Packers, the first shutout of the 2024 NFL season.

Several fans on X mocked Rattler and the Saints for their ineffective freezer experiment.

Rattler went 15/30 for 154 yards with an interception in Monday’s game. Rattler did have an awesome jump throw that got Troy Aikman to compare him to Brett Favre. But he ruined it by giving up a pick on his very next throw.

Monday’s game was Rattler’s fourth start and fifth game played overall. With the loss, the Saints’ record dropped to 0-5 in games which Rattler plays in.

