Fans clowned Spencer Rattler, Saints with the same joke after shutout loss to Packers

Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints may want to keep their unorthodox practice sessions a secret next time around.

The Saints went viral on social media Saturday when quarterback Rattler revealed that the QB room had held meetings inside their team facility cafeteria’s walk-in freezer. The goal was to simulate the cold weather for Monday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The outside-of-the-box training method did not seem to work at all for New Orleans once Monday’s game kicked off. The Saints were held scoreless in a 34-0 drubbing by the Packers, the first shutout of the 2024 NFL season.

Several fans on X mocked Rattler and the Saints for their ineffective freezer experiment.

Just think how bad the Saints would be losing if they hadn't been running plays in the freezer… — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) December 24, 2024

I guess locking Spencer Rattler in the meat freezer didn't work. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 24, 2024

The freezer looking at the Saints walking in after this performance pic.twitter.com/C7VxoRwbXK — ZolaPaw⚜️ (@NOTKoolKerm_) December 24, 2024

Glad Spencer rattler sat in the freezer just to get 30 balled on national television — Kurt Osborn (@KurtOsborn61621) December 24, 2024

Rattler went 15/30 for 154 yards with an interception in Monday’s game. Rattler did have an awesome jump throw that got Troy Aikman to compare him to Brett Favre. But he ruined it by giving up a pick on his very next throw.

Spencer Rattler jump pass 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JfWh4UDTX4 — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) December 24, 2024

Monday’s game was Rattler’s fourth start and fifth game played overall. With the loss, the Saints’ record dropped to 0-5 in games which Rattler plays in.