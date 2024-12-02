Fans all had the same concern about Cris Collinsworth

Fans expressed the same concern about Cris Collinsworth while watching the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The game was played in the snow with the temperatures in the low-30s, upper-20s. Collinsworth, who was calling the game as an analyst for NBC, was wearing several layers of clothing. Fans noticed that the tops of his hands were discolored and were concerned.

wtf happened to Cris Collinsworth’s hand? pic.twitter.com/AsthHYNPB4 — Chillbo Shwaggins (@TheColinCooper) December 2, 2024

The tops of Chris Collinsworth's hands are bruised…? — drone fodder (@bellybuttoncum) December 2, 2024

Why does Chris Collinsworth’s hand look like Dumbledore’s cursed hand in Half-Blood Prince? pic.twitter.com/ortDql2LBa — Darth Nicholous (@njso18) December 2, 2024

Here’s a guy who’s hand might be dead Chris Collinsworth my word pic.twitter.com/7omFepuHSW — STL Dolphan (@STLdolphan) December 2, 2024

Nobody knows if it was the weather, a medication, or perhaps something else that caused the issue, but fans were worried. The Week 14 Sunday Night Football game is set to be the Chargers at the Chiefs, so Collinsworth will be in line for another cold-weather game.