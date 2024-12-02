 Skip to main content
Fans all had the same concern about Cris Collinsworth

December 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Cris Collinsworth holds a mic

Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Fans expressed the same concern about Cris Collinsworth while watching the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The game was played in the snow with the temperatures in the low-30s, upper-20s. Collinsworth, who was calling the game as an analyst for NBC, was wearing several layers of clothing. Fans noticed that the tops of his hands were discolored and were concerned.

Nobody knows if it was the weather, a medication, or perhaps something else that caused the issue, but fans were worried. The Week 14 Sunday Night Football game is set to be the Chargers at the Chiefs, so Collinsworth will be in line for another cold-weather game.

