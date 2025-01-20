Fans are exasperated with controversial non-call in Bills-Ravens game

NFL fans are feeling pretty exasperated with the lack of consistency among officiating crews for the weekend’s Divisional games.

Many questioned why Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was not called for a late hit out of bounds on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second quarter of Sunday’s AFC Divisional game in Buffalo. Oliver certainly appeared to tackle Jackson beyond the sideline, but no flag was thrown, much to the frustration of Ravens players.

No flag on this is odd pic.twitter.com/bV8Er6geon — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 20, 2025

Many were quick to contrast this non-call with how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was officiated in Saturday’s game against Houston. Mahomes benefitted from two controversial calls in Saturday’s game, including one which drew the ire of ESPN’s Troy Aikman on the air. To many, what Oliver did was much more of a penalty than anything that was done to Mahomes on Saturday.

Blatant late hit on Lamar. No flag because he’s not Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/HqfmHcwM5j — Baltimore Memes (@BaltimoreMemes) January 20, 2025

That was late on Lamar. Should’ve been a penalty. These refs and how they call the game are so inconsistent. If it was mahomes he would’ve got a 15 yard penalty 🤷‍♂️ — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) January 20, 2025

Lamar Jackson gets tackled 5 yards out of bounds, no call. Pat Mahomes gets breathed on by someone 5 yards away from him, 15 yards penalty. pic.twitter.com/OVdixFOhAJ — John McCarthy (@JohnMccarthyyy) January 20, 2025

The Ravens went on to convert a field goal later in the drive, but the officiating will not sit well with many fans. It is pretty much impossible to square the non-call here with the flags thrown for Mahomes a day earlier. Both should be penalized, or none of it should.