Fred Smoot arrested again

Former NFL cornerback Fred Smoot is in trouble with the law again.

Smoot was arrested in Virginia on Thursday, according to TMZ. A spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Smoot was charged with misdemeanor failure to comply with support obligation. He was still in custody as of Friday morning.

No further details surrounding the arrest have been released.

Smoot, 44, has been arrested multiple times. The most recent was in 2019 when he failed to appear in court for minor traffic violations. Smoot had an embarrassing DUI arrest in 2013 and was taken into custody again in 2014 over an alleged domestic violence incident. A judge found Smoot not guilty for the latter incident less than a year later.

Though he was a productive player in the NFL for nine seasons, Smoot is perhaps best known for his involvement in the 2005 “Love Boat” scandal. The former second-round pick pled guilty in that incident to charges of disorderly conduct and being a public nuisance on a watercraft.

Smoot was drafted by the then-Washington Redskins in 2001. He played four seasons in Washington before signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 2005. Smoot then returned to Washington for a second stint with the team from 2007-2009. He had 450 total tackles, 21 interceptions and five forced fumbles in his career.