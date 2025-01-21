1 clear frontrunner emerging for Jaguars head coach?

One of the NFL’s less glamorous job openings may soon be getting filled.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday that Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen could be offered the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching job, possibly as early as Wednesday. Stroud adds that there is a “growing belief” that the job is Coen’s to lose and that he has emerged as the “strongest candidate” so far for the Jaguars.

Coen, who is only 39, just completed his first season as OC of the Bucs after previously serving as the OC of the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay’s offense was excellent under Coen’s guidance in 2024, finishing third in total passing yards and fourth in total rushing yards. Coen was credited with helping spark Baker Mayfield’s success this season as well as unlocking rookie 1,000-yard rusher Bucky Irving.

As for the Jaguars, they have a solid QB-RB situation of their own with Trevor Lawrence and the Travis Etienne-Tank Bigsby duo. But their offense took a big step backwards during their 4-13 2024 campaign, resulting in the firing of head coach Doug Pederson. Jacksonville is also considering a few more experienced options for the job, but a young up-and-comer like Coen could be the right move for them at this point.