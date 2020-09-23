Gardner Minshew has great response to Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mustache barb

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Gardner Minshew will square off on Thursday night in what many are calling a battle for facial hair bragging rights, and the two quarterbacks are fully embracing that narrative.

Fitzpatrick, who rocks a massive beard, was asked on Tuesday about Minshew’s highly regarded mustache. The Miami Dolphins veteran said he thinks beards are “cooler” and that guys who grow mustaches only do so because they can’t grow a proper beard.

Fitz just dunked on Minshew Mania: “The mustaches versus the beard…I think the beard is cooler. Guys that grow mustaches have patchy sides.” pic.twitter.com/b2iLbuGJb9 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 22, 2020

Minshew wasn’t about to let that slide. In a lighthearted response, the Jacksonville Jaguars star called attention to Fitzpatrick’s age.

Fitzpatrick, of course, is 37 and one of the oldest players in the NFL. Minshew is just 24.

Minshew’s mustache has been a huge topic of conversation since he started games with the Jaguars last year. It was a hit when he was in college at Washington State, and the origin of it makes it that much better. Fitzpatrick has been around the NFL a lot longer, and so has his beard. We’ll see if it’s the beard or the mustache that propels its owner to victory on Thursday night.