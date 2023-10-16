Garrett Wilson slams ‘garbage’ MetLife Stadium turf after injury scare

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson suffered an injury scare on Sunday. He blames the turf at MetLife Stadium for the incident.

Wilson went down with an apparent lower leg injury during the second quarter of the Jets’ contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in East Rutherford, N.J. The 23-year-old tried to shake two Eagles defenders but went down on what appeared to be a non-contact injury.

#Jets star Garrett Wilson is currently off the field after suffering a possible non-contact injury. Hopefully he isn't seriously injured… pic.twitter.com/5cMCRjimeA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 15, 2023

Wilson did not mince words when asked about the MetLife Stadium turf during postgame media availability.

“It’s garbage, man,” Wilson told reporters after the game via NJ.com’s Bridget Hyland.

“You’re out there running and all of a sudden your legs aren’t in the same place your head is at,” Wilson said. “And it’s kind of like, what’s the difference between the week, and now? You look down, and you see the turf.”

The Jets practice on regular grass throughout the week. Wilson described the clear difference he feels during practice versus running routes on the synthetic material that makes up the playing surface at MetLife Stadium.

Wilson’s criticism brings attention to the Jets’ home field once again. There have been several complaints against the allegedly dangerous turf at MetLife Stadium over the years.

More recently, some partially blamed the turf for the injury suffered by starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Week 1.