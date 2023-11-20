 Skip to main content
Geno Smith suffers elbow injury on big hit from Aaron Donald

November 19, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Geno Smith lays on the ground in pain

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after he was injured on a hard hit.

Smith suffered an elbow injury while he was trying to deliver a pass late in the third quarter. Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald broke through the line of scrimmage on the play and put a hard hit on Smith.

Smith was examined in the blue medical tent. He was then seen shaking his hand to try to work through the pain while throwing passes on the sideline. Smith was unable to come back into the game and was replaced by Drew Lock.

Smith was playing well before he was forced from the game. He finished 19/29 for 197 yards and a touchdown.

If Smith has to miss time, that will be a major blow to the Seahawks. His steady play again this season is a big reason Seattle entered Sunday’s game with a 6-3 record.

