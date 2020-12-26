Gerald McCoy sends cool tweet to former Bucs teammates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday clinched their first playoff appearance since 2007, and that was cause for celebration for anyone who closely identifies with the franchise.

One of those individuals is defensive lineman Gerald McCoy, who spent nine seasons with the Buccaneers after being drafted in 2010. McCoy, currently without a team, sent a neat message to fans and former teammates after Tampa Bay’s 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions.

Game almost over so Bucs it’s been a long time coming. Congrats to all my former teammates, staff and the fans that have been through the tough times. I know it’s just the post season but when you’ve seen what I’ve seen that’s big deal!! Congrats fellas!! Keep it going!! #GoBucs — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) December 26, 2020

Unfortunately for McCoy, he never had the opportunity to play in the playoffs for the Buccaneers. It seems he’s still happy to pay attention from afar, though.

McCoy had to play through the lean years in Tampa, as evidenced by quotes like these. It’s too bad he’s not there to play a part in this, but he’s clearly rooting for the team anyway.