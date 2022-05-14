Giants draft pick had huge ‘growth spurt’ after combine

When the New York Giants selected Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many considered the pick a reach. Part of the reason it was viewed as a reach is because Robinson stands at just 5-foot-8.

Or, at least that’s how the NFL had him listed at the combine.

But in the months since the combine, Robinson has had a bit of a growth spurt. In fact, he’s grown three inches, according to the Giants themselves.

Rookies reported to East Rutherford for the start of a three-day minicamp on Friday. On the roster handed out by the team, Robinson was suddenly listed at 5-foot-11.

Wan’Dale Robinson, who measured 5-foot-8 at the NFL scouting combine in early March, has apparently had a growth spurt. The Giants list him at 5-11 on their minicamp roster. https://t.co/NZ2SsULZqt — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) May 13, 2022

The Giants clearly did their measuring when Robinson had his cleats and helmet on because there’s no way he’s 5-foot-11.

Its not uncommon for teams to exaggerate the size of players and Robinson is no exception. However, the Giants aren’t fooling anyone.