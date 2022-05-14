 Skip to main content
Giants draft pick had huge ‘growth spurt’ after combine

May 14, 2022
by Dan Benton
WanDale Robinson talks with the media

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) speaks to the media during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Giants selected Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many considered the pick a reach. Part of the reason it was viewed as a reach is because Robinson stands at just 5-foot-8.

Or, at least that’s how the NFL had him listed at the combine.

But in the months since the combine, Robinson has had a bit of a growth spurt. In fact, he’s grown three inches, according to the Giants themselves.

Rookies reported to East Rutherford for the start of a three-day minicamp on Friday. On the roster handed out by the team, Robinson was suddenly listed at 5-foot-11.

The Giants clearly did their measuring when Robinson had his cleats and helmet on because there’s no way he’s 5-foot-11.

Its not uncommon for teams to exaggerate the size of players and Robinson is no exception. However, the Giants aren’t fooling anyone.

