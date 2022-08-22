 Skip to main content
#pounditSunday, August 21, 2022

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux has huge injury scare

August 21, 2022
by Grey Papke

The New York Giants endured a huge injury scare on Sunday after their first-round pick went down early in the second quarter.

Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux appeared to be the victim of a cut block in the Giants’ preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and fell to the turf clutching at his knee. Thibodeaux appeared to be in severe pain, but he did wave off the cart and walk off under his own power.

Thibodeaux appeared to be in good spirits on the sideline afterward, though he was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Giants were optimistic their first-round pick avoided a serious injury.

One could certainly imagine the worst when Thibodeaux went down initially. The fact that he seemed to be okay once he got off the field is hugely encouraging.

The Giants made Thibodeaux the fifth overall pick in April’s draft. Their hope is that the former Oregon standout will be able to anchor their pass rush for years to come.

