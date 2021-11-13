Report: Aaron Rodgers to be activated, start vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, but will return in Week 10.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Rodgers will be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and subsequently start against the Seattle Seahawks. Jordan Love will serve as Rodgers’ backup.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is back in the building and set to be activated from the COVID list and will start Sunday against the #Seahawks, per sources. Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson at Lambeau Field. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2021

Rodgers, who previously stated that he was “immunized,” tested positive for COVID-19 on November 3. He was immediately isolated from the team and remained away from Lambeau Field until Saturday.

Despite not practicing for 10 days, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expressed his confidence in Rodgers.

“Had a lot of conversations with Aaron in that regard as to what he needs to be ready to go,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “It wouldn’t be the first time in his career that he hadn’t practiced an entire week and gone on and played a game. So as long as he’s confident with what we’re doing with him, then we’ll see where he’s at.”

Due to Rodgers misleading the league and its reporters over his vaccination status, he and the Packers were hit with hefty fines.

The 37-year-old Rodgers has since apologized for his misleading comments and taken “full responsibility” for the problems they caused.