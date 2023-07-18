 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 18, 2023

Greg Olsen shares the 1 mistake he tries to avoid with the telestrator

July 18, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Greg Olsen at the Super Bowl

Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Greg Olsen at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Olsen has made plenty of mistakes in his first two seasons as a full-time NFL game analyst, but there is one blunder he has made a conscious effort to avoid since he was hired by FOX.

Olsen discussed a wide array of topics during a recent appearance on the always-entertaining “Pardon My Take” podcast. One of the things the former Pro Bowl tight end revealed is that he goes out of his way to make sure he does not draw a penis shape on the telestrator.

“There’s so many things in NFL football that look like penises. And there’s a lot of, like, very questionable verbiage (like) ‘come inside’ — there’s a lot of stuff. You’ve got to be careful,” Olsen said. “I’m not gonna lie, there’s times where I’m like here’s a safety and here’s a safety and you want to show that third little zone and you’re like, nope, delete, clear screen. You’re like, ‘I am not gonna be the d— guy.'”

He may not realize it, but Olsen came awfully close at one point last season.

That was still nothing compared to some of the phallic telestrator images we have seen in past years.

Olsen will likely be bumped from FOX’s top broadcast team when Tom Brady formally joins the network in 2024. That has not stopped Olsen from continuing to strive for improvement, even in the telestrator dong department.

Article Tags

Greg Olsen
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus