Greg Olsen shares the 1 mistake he tries to avoid with the telestrator

Greg Olsen has made plenty of mistakes in his first two seasons as a full-time NFL game analyst, but there is one blunder he has made a conscious effort to avoid since he was hired by FOX.

Olsen discussed a wide array of topics during a recent appearance on the always-entertaining “Pardon My Take” podcast. One of the things the former Pro Bowl tight end revealed is that he goes out of his way to make sure he does not draw a penis shape on the telestrator.

Greg Olsen’s nightmare as an NFL broadcaster: Drawing the telestrator dong. @pardonmytake pic.twitter.com/8fBydkLrwJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 17, 2023

“There’s so many things in NFL football that look like penises. And there’s a lot of, like, very questionable verbiage (like) ‘come inside’ — there’s a lot of stuff. You’ve got to be careful,” Olsen said. “I’m not gonna lie, there’s times where I’m like here’s a safety and here’s a safety and you want to show that third little zone and you’re like, nope, delete, clear screen. You’re like, ‘I am not gonna be the d— guy.'”

He may not realize it, but Olsen came awfully close at one point last season.

Lol, Greg Olsen definitely just drew a penis on the field with the Tellestrator. #GBvsTB pic.twitter.com/SsntTkJS6z — SKC LB Option #7 Jeff (@Jeff_CCTuba) September 25, 2022

That was still nothing compared to some of the phallic telestrator images we have seen in past years.

Olsen will likely be bumped from FOX’s top broadcast team when Tom Brady formally joins the network in 2024. That has not stopped Olsen from continuing to strive for improvement, even in the telestrator dong department.