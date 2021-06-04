Greg Olsen shares positive update about his son TJ

Greg Olsen’s son TJ has had serious heart problems since he was born in 2012, but the former NFL tight end was able to share a positive update on Friday about the 8-year-old’s ongoing battle.

Olsen recently said that doctors had informed his family that TJ’s heart was “reaching its end” and that his son would likely need a heart transplant. On Friday, Olsen revealed that there is a donor match for TJ and he will have the transplant.

TJ has undergone three open-heart surgeries since he was born. He has shown remarkable resilience, and Greg even shared a video of him and his son playing catch recently as the family awaited a donor match.

Day 4: What do you do when you are waiting in the hospital for a new heart? You keep your skills sharp for tryouts! #playfortj@CarolinaRevs pic.twitter.com/qr1uWTyTmr — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) May 31, 2021

Here’s hoping everything goes as well as possible for TJ and the Olsen family.