Here is how long Quinnen Williams will be out with foot injury

Quinnen Williams is expected to have a huge year in his third season with the New York Jets, but it will be a while before he can fully participate in practices.

Williams suffered a broken bone in his foot and will likely have to undergo surgery, according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He is expected to miss 8-10 weeks, which means he probably will not return before training camp.

Williams sustained the injury while doing on-field work at the Jets’ facility last week.

Following a somewhat quiet rookie season in 2019, Williams had 7.5 sacks, 55 total tackles and two forced fumbles in 13 games with the Jets last season. The former No. 3 overall pick has the potential to become one of the best defensive tackles in football. It is somewhat fortunate that his injury occurred when it did, as he should be able to make a full recovery in time for the start of the regular season.