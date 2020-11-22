Here is why NFL on FOX is using different pregame crew

Fans who tune into the “NFL on FOX” pregame shows on Sunday will notice some unfamiliar faces. As you might expect, that is the result of COVID-19 protocols.

FOX Sports issued a statement informing fans that Sunday’s “FOX NFL Kickoff” and “FOX NFL Sunday” shows will not feature the usual cast of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan in studio. Chris Meyers, Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush will fill in “out of an abundance of caution for our team.”

“In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines — and out of an abundance of caution for our team — Sunday’s FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts,” the statement read.

While the network did not specify, it’s likely that a member of the usual crew either tested positive for COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who did.

We saw the same thing happen with FOX’s college football crew earlier this season, and it was later revealed that Urban Meyer tested positive for the coronavirus.