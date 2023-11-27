 Skip to main content
High school player makes the most incredible interception you will see

November 26, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Adrian Walker Jr holds the ball

Belleville cornerback Adrian Walker Jr. went absolutely viral for an absurd interception Sunday against Southfield Arts & Tech.

The Belleville Tigers faced off against the Southfield A&T Warriors in the Michigan Division I state championship game held at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Southfield, up 6-0 late into the first quarter, was facing 2nd-and-9 from their own 12-yard line. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall tried to find wide receiver Tashi Braceful for a first down. Marshall’s pass was perfectly anticipated by Walker, who got his hands on the pigskin.

Walker didn’t get a clean grab at first. The initial bobble led the Belleville corner to make one of the most ridiculous interceptions this year — at any level.

Walker is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports for the class of 2025. The 5’10” prospect plays both cornerback and wide receiver for Belleville.

Despite the incredible play, Walker’s Tigers lost 36-32 in the state championship.

Belleville came into Sunday’s championship game as a heavy favorite with a 13-0 record. The Tigers had won the last two state titles thanks in large part to top-ranked high school QB prospect Bryce Underwood.

Southfield A&T pulled off the upset win after a strong 12-1 campaign and a gritty performance in the state semifinals against West Bloomfield. The 2023 state title is their first in school history.

