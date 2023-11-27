High school player makes the most incredible interception you will see

Belleville cornerback Adrian Walker Jr. went absolutely viral for an absurd interception Sunday against Southfield Arts & Tech.

The Belleville Tigers faced off against the Southfield A&T Warriors in the Michigan Division I state championship game held at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Southfield, up 6-0 late into the first quarter, was facing 2nd-and-9 from their own 12-yard line. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall tried to find wide receiver Tashi Braceful for a first down. Marshall’s pass was perfectly anticipated by Walker, who got his hands on the pigskin.

Walker didn’t get a clean grab at first. The initial bobble led the Belleville corner to make one of the most ridiculous interceptions this year — at any level.

Walker is rated as a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports for the class of 2025. The 5’10” prospect plays both cornerback and wide receiver for Belleville.

Despite the incredible play, Walker’s Tigers lost 36-32 in the state championship.

Belleville came into Sunday’s championship game as a heavy favorite with a 13-0 record. The Tigers had won the last two state titles thanks in large part to top-ranked high school QB prospect Bryce Underwood.

Southfield A&T pulled off the upset win after a strong 12-1 campaign and a gritty performance in the state semifinals against West Bloomfield. The 2023 state title is their first in school history.