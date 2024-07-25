Hulk Hogan cuts promo with Dan Campbell at Lions camp

Dan Campbell is quite the inspirational orator, but he may have met his match at Detroit Lions camp.

Famous wrestling figure Hulk Hogan made an appearance at Lions training camp in Allen, Mich. on Thursday. Hogan did what he does best and cut a promo with his “new tag team partner,” Campbell.

Hulk Hogan cut a promo with his “new tag team partner,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell. #CampbellMania pic.twitter.com/fyfzGTgkjL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 25, 2024

Campbell was wearing a hat that said “Grit” on it and seemed to be loving the action from Hogan. The Lions head coach had a big smile on the whole time.

What are you going to do when Campbell-mania comes for you, brother?

Hogan may be 70 years old, but he still hasn’t lost his touch when it comes to recording energetic promos. He can fire up just about anyone!